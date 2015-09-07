BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 CDRL SA :
* Said on Friday Aug. 2015 retail sales at 11.9 million zlotys ($3.1 million), down 4 percent yoy
* Aug. 2015 e-commerce sales 675,000 zlotys, down 18 percent yoy
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7861 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexico's auto exports rose 16.1 percent in April compared was the same month a year earlier, and output was up 3.2 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.