BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported H1 revenue of 3.3 million zlotys ($871,700)
* H1 net loss of 152,052 zlotys
LONDON, May 8 A woman who accused former Fox News presenter Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment in the United States called on Britain on Monday to block Fox's owner Rupert Murdoch from taking full control of Britain's pay-TV group Sky .