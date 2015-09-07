BRIEF-GET Holdings issues profit warning
* Expected to record a loss of not more than HK$29 mln for three months ended 31 March 2017
Sept 7 Stanush Technologies SA :
* Signs deal with Farmacol ITB Sp z o.o., for delivery of IT solutions
Source text: bit.ly/1QjTtZZ
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expected to record a loss of not more than HK$29 mln for three months ended 31 March 2017
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 1.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)