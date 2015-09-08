BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.28
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results
Sept. 8 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Monday that it will resume trading of GC Investment SA's shares as of Sept. 8, following the company's publication of Q2 and FY 2014 financial reports Source text: bit.ly/1i9lI2c
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017