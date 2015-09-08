LONDON, Sept 8 Turnover from investment banking
at the top ten global investment banks fell 3 percent in the
first half of 2015 due to a 10 percent fall in revenue from
equity capital markets and debt capital markets, a consultancy
said on Tuesday.
A 23 percent rise in mergers and acquisitions revenues in
the first half compared with the same time last year, was not
enough to offset a fall in revenue from fewer listings and
leverage finance deals.
The top ten banks - including Morgan Stanley, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse - had
investment banking revenues of $20.5 billion in the first half
of the year, compared with $21.1 billion in the same period last
year, London-based industry analytics firm Coalition said in its
Coalition Index report.
While debt capital markets saw an improvement in investment
grade corporate issuance, leverage finance activity was weak, it
said.
Equity capital markets divisions had fewer initial public
offerings, although there was some improvement in follow-on
deals. The Americas performed better than Europe, Middle East
and Africa and the Asia Pacific.
Market turbulence sparked by worries of a slowdown in China
could further discourage private equity funds and companies from
pursuing listings, Coalition said.
The surge in M&A activity "was fuelled by strategic
acquisitions in pursuit of growth and new opportunities," it
said, adding: "Financials and Healthcare were the best
performing sectors."
Swiss insurer Zurich made a 5.6 billion pounds
offer for British competitor RSA last month.
Deals in healthcare include AbbVie's acquisition of
Pharmacyclics for $21 billion and Pfizer's $17 billion
offer for Hospira.
(Reporting by Emiliano Mellino; editing by Susan Thomas)