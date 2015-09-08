BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Q1 revenue fell 15 pct to C$20.9 mln
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
Sept 8 Spain's Abengoa Yield :
* Says Chief Financial Officer Eduard Soler has resigned with immediate effect Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Bausch + Lomb announces PDUFA date for new OTC redness reliever, brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.025%