Australia’s CBA 3rd qtr cash profit rises 4.3 percent
May 9 Australia's biggest bank Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Tuesday said third-quarter unaudited cash profit rose 4.3 percent as the credit quality of its lending business "remained sound".
Sept 8 Wilbur Ross launches Virgin Money share sale:
* WL Ross & Co to sell up to 45 million shares in Virgin Money via accelerated bookbuild - bookrunner
* Virgin Money share sale represents around 10.2 percent of issued share capital, to be run by Goldman Sachs
* Following successful completion of the Placing, WL Ross's representative appointee on the Company's Board (James B Lockhart III) intends to step down from it with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Freya Berry)
* Q3 unaudited cash earnings of approximately $2.4 billion in quarter