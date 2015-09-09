Sept 9 I.Ceram SA :

* Said on Tuesday it obtained new financing worth 1.4 million euros ($1.6 million) to strengthen its R&D division

* BPI France and Limousin Regional Council give I.Ceram 730,000 euro ($814,242.00) zero-interest loan and 625,725 euro grant, along with a repayable advance of 100,000 euros

Source text: bit.ly/1hW1xUF

($1 = 0.8968 euros) ($1 = 0.8965 euros)