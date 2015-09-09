PARIS, Sept 9 France's foreign minister said on
Wednesday reports that Russia had sent troops to bolster Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad made finding a political solution in
Syria more complicated.
Russian forces have begun participating in combat operations
in Syria in support of the Syrian military, three Lebanese
sources familiar with the political and military situation there
said on Wednesday.
"The U.N. General Assembly, at the end of September, could
be the place (to discuss a political transition), but it is made
more complicated by the fact that Russia may have sent new
troops there," Laurent Fabius said in a speech to university
students in Paris.
"France will double its diplomatic efforts to put an end to
the Syrian drama, one of the greatest tragedies of the start of
this century."
(Reporting By John Irish, editing by Larry King)