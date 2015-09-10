Sept 10Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e Partecipazioni SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that Board of Statutory Auditors took note of non-acceptance of the office by all candidates directors appointed at the shareholders meeting on Sept. 1, and establishes the company in state of dissolution

* Informs that it will propose to the Court of Milan to appoint a liquidator of a board of liquidators

