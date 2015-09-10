Sept 10 BioMaxima SA :

* Said on Wednesday it signed letter of intent with Chinese company Shenzen Landwind Industry Co Ltd (Landwind)concerning research and development co-operation on biochemical analyzers

* Landwind to transfer to company its know-how concerning production of analyzers

* Said to launch production of jointly designed analyzers in Lublin, Poland in H2 2016

* To sell those analyzers on Polish and foreign markets

* To apply for EU subsidy under this project

