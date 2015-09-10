BRIEF-Select Medical Holdings announces Q1 revenue $1.111 bln
* Select Medical Holdings corporation announces results for first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Sept 10 BioMaxima SA :
* Said on Wednesday it signed letter of intent with Chinese company Shenzen Landwind Industry Co Ltd (Landwind)concerning research and development co-operation on biochemical analyzers
* Landwind to transfer to company its know-how concerning production of analyzers
* Said to launch production of jointly designed analyzers in Lublin, Poland in H2 2016
* To sell those analyzers on Polish and foreign markets
* To apply for EU subsidy under this project
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S