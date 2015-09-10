BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group to enter the China cruise market
Sept 10 Dunelm Group Plc :
* Total revenues up 12.7 pct to 835.8 million stg
* FY profit before tax at 122.6 mln stg for 53 weeks versus 116.0 mln stg for 52 weeks last year
* Store like-for-like growth of 3.4 pct (52 week basis)
* 12 new store openings in year
* Final dividend 16 pence per share
* Total dividend 21.5 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group to enter the China cruise market
NEW YORK, May 4 Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc, calling on the company to search for a new chief executive, according to a release seen by Reuters on Thursday.