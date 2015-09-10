CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
Sept 10 Inwestycje SA :
* Said on Wednesday it signed deal to acquire 74.3 percent stake in TNN Finance SA, operator of webpage KantorOnline.pl, for 10 million zlotys ($2.7 million)
* Payment was made as deduction of receivables between company and TNN Finance shareholders, who subscribed for company's new series D shares
($1 = 3.7603 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S