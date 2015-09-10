Sept 10 Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Wednesday it signed deal to acquire 74.3 percent stake in TNN Finance SA, operator of webpage KantorOnline.pl, for 10 million zlotys ($2.7 million)

* Payment was made as deduction of receivables between company and TNN Finance shareholders, who subscribed for company's new series D shares

($1 = 3.7603 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)