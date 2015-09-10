BRIEF-Ellington Financial LLC reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 10 UBS places ASOS shares:
* UBS has placed 3.1 percent of shares in UK online retailer ASOS at 2,673 pence each - source familiar with matter
* Accelerated bookbuild represents 3.1 percent of ASOS' issued share capital
* Shares sold by institutional investor, representing 3.75 percent discount to previous closing price - source Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry and Vikram Subhedar)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, May 4 Investors pulled $3.7 billion from U.S.-based equity funds during the latest week, retreating after three straight weeks of adding cash to those products, Lipper data showed on Thursday.