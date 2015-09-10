Sept 10 Beni Stabili SpA :

* Exercised option to redeem convertible bond "EUR 225,000,000 3.375 pct convertible bonds due 2018" listed on Luxembourg stock exchange

* Following a reverse bookbuilding process conducted in August 2015, the company repurchased 219,100,000 euros ($245.02 million), corresponding to about 97.38 pct of the outstanding bonds initially issued and the condition for the exercise of the optional redemption by the issuer has therefore been met

* The existing outstanding bonds amount to an aggregate nominal amount of 5,800,000 euros representing approximately 2.58 pct of the bonds initially issued

* The optional redemption date will be Oct. 12

* The optional redemption price will be the principal amount per outstanding bonds, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to the optional redemption date

* Bondholders may exercise their conversion rights up to close of business of Oct. 5

* The conversion price of the bonds at Sept. 9 is 0.5991 euros

