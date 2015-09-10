BRIEF-TWC Enterprises announces Q1 loss per share C$0.13
* TWC Enterprises Limited announces first quarter 2017 results and eligible cash dividend
Sept 10 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :
* Reported on Wednesday FY 2014/15 net profit of 7.1 million euros ($7.95 million) versus net profit of 14.2 million euros a year ago
* FY operating result of 30.4 million euros versus 33.5 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue including transactions relating to players 186.0 million euros versus 184.7 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1LYTsJm
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
May 4 Zynga Inc, creator of online game FarmVille, forecast an increase in current-quarter bookings above estimates on Thursday, helped by the strong performance of its titles such as Zynga Poker and Words with Friends.