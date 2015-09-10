BRIEF-Invesco Mortgage Capital reports Q1 basic earnings $0.78 per common share
* Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Sept 10 Munksjo Oyj :
* Plans to further adjust the cost structure and books non recurring costs
* Says plan includes restructuring actions that require personnel negotiations at production facility located in Mathi, close to Turin in Italy
* Says headcount reduction related to restructuring project is expected to be around 45 employees
* Says expected annual cost savings of restructuring amount to about 2.0 million - 2.5 million euros ($2.24 million - $2.81 million)
* Says expects to attain full profitability effect of planned cost savings gradually during 2016
* Says will book non-recurring costs of about 5 million euros in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S