BRIEF-Generation Healthcare says on track to deliver FY17 operating income guidance
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 11 Medicrea International SA :
* Reports H1 net loss of 0.9 million euros ($1.02 million) compared with loss of 0.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating profit before amortization and provisions is 0.5 million euros compared with 1.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 sales are 13.8 million euros compared with 11.9 million euros a year ago
* Says Q3 should see similar sales growth to that recorded over the Q2
