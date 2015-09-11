BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m
Sept 11 Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA :
* Said on Thursday is to amortize shares held in treasury worth 2,861,404.5 euros ($3.23 million), reducing the capital to 62,245,651.3 euros or 622,456,513 shares
($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason