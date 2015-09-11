Sept 11 Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA :

* Said on Thursday is to amortize shares held in treasury worth 2,861,404.5 euros ($3.23 million), reducing the capital to 62,245,651.3 euros or 622,456,513 shares

