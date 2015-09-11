BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 11 Soft Computing SA :
* Reported on Thursday an H1 IFRS net income after tax of 0.9 million euros ($1.02 million) compared with 0.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 IFRS operating income is 1.8 million euros compared with 0.8 million euros a year ago
* Says growth will continue in H2
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds