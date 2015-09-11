BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation
Sept 11 Pilab SA :
* Said on Thursday FGP Venture Sp. z o.o. stake decreased to 39.09 percent from 46.34 percent after capital increase registration
* Number of shares held by FGP did not change and amounts to 1,175,000 shares
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds