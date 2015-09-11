Sept 11 Softec SpA :

* H1 net loss 2.2 million euros ($2.48 million) versus profit of 2,145 euros a year ago

* H1 revenue 4.2 million euros versus 5.2 million a year ago

* Signs agreement for a reverse takeover operation through a merger with Fullsix SpA (Fullsix) units FullDigi Srl and FullPlan Srl

* Proposes reserved capital increase of 1,460,318 euros with a premium of 4,979,684.38 euros via contribution in kind of the stakes that Fullsix owns in FullDigi Srl and FullPlan Srl, through the issue of 1,460,318 ordinary no par value shares to be offered for subscription to Fullsix without option right

* Fullsix committed to subscribe to the capital increase at the price of 4.41 euros per share

* FullSix SpA to own 70 percent of Softec after Softec capital increase and will therefore be obliged to launch a public tender offer on the remaining Softec shares for 4.41 euros per share

* Current Softec shareholders, owners of 593,265 shares, corresponding to a 94.77 percent stake, declared to irrevocably renounce to subscribe to the compulsory public tender offer on Softec shares

* Proposes a capital increase of up to 375,000 euros and additional premium through the issue of 375,000 ordinary no-par value shares, to be reserved to qualified investors

Source text for Eikon:, Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)