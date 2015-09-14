BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
Sept 14 Bioorganic Research and Services SA (Bionaturis) :
* Said on Friday its H1 net sales are down 61 percent at 514,000 euros ($567,000) year on year
* H1 EBITDA at negative 366,000 euros versus positive 620,000 euros a year ago
* H1 loss before tax at 635,000 euros versus profit of 993,000 euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1NypdMA
($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities