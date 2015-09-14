European shares ease, Unicredit boosts Italian banks
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
Sept 14 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Said on Saturday that UK-based communications infrastructure and media services company Arqiva has signed a multi-year commitment with Eutelsat Communications for a 14th transponder at the 28° East video neighbourhood, to serve the UK DTH (Direct-to-Home) broadcasting market
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* Says it received patent(No.ZL201310426944.0), for mechanical packaging LED parts and mechanical packaging method