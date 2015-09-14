Sept 14 Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Said on Saturday that UK-based communications infrastructure and media services company Arqiva has signed a multi-year commitment with Eutelsat Communications for a 14th transponder at the 28° East video neighbourhood, to serve the UK DTH (Direct-to-Home) broadcasting market

