BRIEF-Banca Ifis Q1 net profit up at EUR 32.7 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 32.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Sept 14 Everest Investments SA :
* Acquires Fabryka Zyskow Sp. z o.o. SKA
* Fabryka Zyskow has changed name to Everest Dom Inwestycyjny Sp. z o.o. SKA and Piotr Sieradzan has been appointed its new chairman of the management board
* Piotr Sieradzan is also the chairman of the management of Everest Investments
* Says no divergences in asset classification and provisioning observed by RBI for FY 2015-16