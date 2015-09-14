Sept 14 Everest Investments SA :

* Acquires Fabryka Zyskow Sp. z o.o. SKA

* Fabryka Zyskow has changed name to Everest Dom Inwestycyjny Sp. z o.o. SKA and Piotr Sieradzan has been appointed its new chairman of the management board

* Piotr Sieradzan is also the chairman of the management of Everest Investments

