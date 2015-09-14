BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
Sept 14Biofrontera AG :
* Said on Saturday FDA accepted filing of the New Drug Application of Biofrontera's anti-skin cancer drug Ameluz combined with the PDT lamp BF-RhodoLED
* With the positive decision, an FDA Review team is assigned to evaluate the research Biofrontera has performed on the drug's safety and effectiveness as well as the control measures in place to warrant the quality of the products
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities