Sept 14Biofrontera AG :

* Said on Saturday FDA accepted filing of the New Drug Application of Biofrontera's anti-skin cancer drug Ameluz combined with the PDT lamp BF-RhodoLED

* With the positive decision, an FDA Review team is assigned to evaluate the research Biofrontera has performed on the drug's safety and effectiveness as well as the control measures in place to warrant the quality of the products

