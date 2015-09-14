BRIEF-Banca Ifis Q1 net profit up at EUR 32.7 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 32.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Sept 14 AK Bars Bank :
* Says State housing fund under the President of the Republic of Tatarstan acquires 25.779 pct stake in company
* IKS-LUCH LLC decreases its stake in company to 10.094 pct from 13.6 pct
* Tatarstan Republic, represented by the Ministry of Land and Property Relations of the Republic of Tatarstan, decreases its stake in company to 14.565 pct from 19.624 pct
* Svyazinvestneftekhim decreases stake in company to 14.467 pct from 19.492 pct Source text: bit.ly/1LbLEFF, bit.ly/1QzzjeE, bit.ly/1M5TQWk, bit.ly/1UOFKQM
* Says no divergences in asset classification and provisioning observed by RBI for FY 2015-16