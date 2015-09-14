Sept 14 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Friday that following the trading session on Sept.
18, there will be a quarterly revision concerning the NCIndex30
portfolio
* Following the revision of rules, Agtes SA, CDE
SA (Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA), COLOMEDICA SA
, Hydrophi Technologies Europe SA, MBF GROUP
SA and Vedia SA companies will be replaced by
EBC Solicitors SA, Grodno SA, Letus Capital
SA, Momo SA, Pharmena SA and Prime
Minerals SA
* Additionally weightings of 11 Bit Studios SA,
Pilab SA and Vivid Games SA companies will be
reduced to 10 percent
Source text: bit.ly/1J7iIZa
