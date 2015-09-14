BRIEF-Taiwan's Acer posts Q1 consolidated revenue of T$56.1 bln
* Says Q1 consolidated revenue at T$56.1 billion ($1.86 billion)
LISBON, Sept 14 Impresa SA :
* Portuguese media company Impresa sells 14.7 pct stake in Nonius software consultancy company.
* Impresa makes 1.5 million euros capital gain from sale.
* Impresa bought stake in Nonius in 2012.
* For full statement: here (Reporting By Axel Bugge)
* Nordex says Q1 order intake down nearly 40 pct (Wraps SolarWorld, SMA, Nordex, recasts)