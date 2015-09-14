BRIEF-Zhejiang Century Huatong Group to transfer auto parts business to unit
* Says it plans to transfer business assets of auto parts sector to its wholly owned auto industry unit
Sept 14 Toyota Motor Corp
* sees 2015 sales in Europe slightly below 2014 level; rising 1 percent in 2016, says head of European operations Johan Van Zyl
* targets 2015 European market share of 4.7 percent, says Karl Schlicht, responsible for sales and marketing Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says it plans to transfer business assets of auto parts sector to its wholly owned auto industry unit
* Says shares to halt trading on May 12 and resume on May 15 after withdrawing delisting risk warning