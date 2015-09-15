(Adds details)
LONDON, Sept 15 Aberdeen Asset Management
said it had secured agreement to take over specialist
investment manager Advance Emerging Capital (AEC), in the latest
of a series of acquisitions aimed at diversifying its business
and luring new investors.
The British fund firm, led by veteran investor Martin
Gilbert, said on Tuesday the acquisition of London-based AEC
would help to expand its offering across a wider range of
strategies within the fund of closed end funds sector.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
AEC managed 409 million pounds in assets across a range of
investment funds as June 30, the two largest of which are the
Advance Developing Markets Fund Limited and Advance Frontier
Markets Fund Limited. Following the transaction, Aberdeen will
manage 33 closed end funds with aggregate assets in excess of
8.5 billion pounds.
The AEC team includes four investment professionals with
over 50 years of combined investment experience. They will be
based in Aberdeen's London office and will be part of its
Alternatives business led by Andrew McCaffery.
Aberdeen has recently completed the acquisition of FLAG
Capital Management and the purchase of SVG Capital's stake in
the joint venture Aberdeen SVG Private Equity Managers. It has
also agreed to buy Arden Asset Management LLC, a specialist
hedge fund manager and adviser.
