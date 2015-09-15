BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
Sept 15 Ocado Group
* CFO says still confident will sign first overseas technology deal in 2015
* CFO says still talking to "multiple partners" regarding international deal Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.