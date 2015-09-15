Sept 15 Delta International Property Holdings Ltd

* Abridged audited annual financial statements for year ended 30 june 2015

* Profit for period before tax $878,984 (not million rand) versus loss of $47,346 (not million rand)

* Fy revenue $16 million (not rand) rand versus $0 (not rand) for 10 mths to 30 june 2014

* Fy headline diluted loss earnings per share cents of 16.73 cents