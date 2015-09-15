BRIEF-Baylin qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Reports revenue in q1 of 2017 was c$19.8 million, a 5% decrease from a year ago
Sept 15 Ekinops SA :
* H1 consolidated net loss 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million)versus loss of 1.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA loss 1.4 million euros versus loss of 0.8 million euros a year ago
* Confirms its target to reconnect with an annual growth over the full year 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1USgWYc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reports revenue in q1 of 2017 was c$19.8 million, a 5% decrease from a year ago
May 8 Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that the music streaming service is positioned to evaluate potential strategic alternatives, including a sale.