* Said on Tuesday had agreed to sell the property Hamlet Gardens in Ravenscourt Park in London

* The sale price of 1,180 million Swedish crowns ($142.3 million) is 25 pct higher than the book value at the end of Q2

* Completion is planned to be within September 2015

