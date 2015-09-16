Apple tops $800 billion market cap for first time
NEW YORK, May 9 Apple Inc became the first U.S. company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700 billion threshold.
Sept 16 Baron De Ley SA :
* Said on Tuesday is decreasing its capital from 2.73 million euros ($3.08 million) to 2.58 million euros through amortization of 245,222 treasury shares, that is 5.4 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 9 Apple Inc became the first U.S. company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700 billion threshold.
May 9 Walt Disney Co reported an 11.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by the success of its latest fairy tale adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" and strength in the company's theme park business.