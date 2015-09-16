EA forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.
Sept 16 NPG Technology SA :
* Published on Tuesday its individual unaudited FY 2014 revenue reached 4.8 million euros ($5.4 million) versus 8.7 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 operating loss at 8.7 million euros versus profit of 1.4 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 7.1 million euros versus profit of 0.6 million euros a year ago



* Wal-Mart close to resolving bribery probe for $300 million - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2qOTTUy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)