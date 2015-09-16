EA forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.
Sept 16 Hornby Plc
* Uk revenue at half year is expected to show modest year on year growth
* Is currently implementing a strategic plan to reorganise group
* Turnaround plan is continuing to make good progress to re-position group
* As usual pre-christmas trading period will have a significant impact on full year financial outturn
* Trading disruption from new system implementation was expected and combined with european supply problems this will result in h1 revenue being lower than prior year
* Confident that full year financial result will show progress on last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart close to resolving bribery probe for $300 million - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2qOTTUy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)