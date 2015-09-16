BRIEF-Mavshack appoints Anna Eriksson new CFO
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 16 ASM Group SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Polish Financial Supervision Authority (Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego) approved the company's prospectus for the listing of series A, B and C shares on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
* The company plans to list 102,000 series A shares, 53,654,285 series B shares and 5,297,170 series C shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 9 Talks between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan have reached deadlock after the telecoms firm missed a payment, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.