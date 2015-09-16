Sept 16 ASM Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Polish Financial Supervision Authority (Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego) approved the company's prospectus for the listing of series A, B and C shares on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* The company plans to list 102,000 series A shares, 53,654,285 series B shares and 5,297,170 series C shares

