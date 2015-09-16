Sept 16 Olidata SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday its H1 unconsolidated production value at 19.3 million euros ($21.7 million) versus 12.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 unconsolidated net loss of 4.9 million euros versus a profit of 4.3 million euros

* H1 consolidated production value of 19.7 million euros

* H1 consolidated net loss of 4.9 million euros

* The company does not give H1 2014 comparable data for the consolidated figures since the obligation to prepare consolidated financial statements became effective in third quarter of 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)