Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
Sept 16 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to reprimand Korporacja Budowlana Kopahaus SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej, Lauren Peso Polska SA, Loyd SA, Good Idea SA and Playmakers SA
* Said the reprimand is due to the fact that the companies did not publish their Q2 financial reports within the required, under the NewConnect market rules, publication time-frame
May 9 Prudential Financial Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would require an independent board chairman.