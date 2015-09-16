Sept 16 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to reprimand Korporacja Budowlana Kopahaus SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej, Lauren Peso Polska SA, Loyd SA, Good Idea SA and Playmakers SA

* Said the reprimand is due to the fact that the companies did not publish their Q2 financial reports within the required, under the NewConnect market rules, publication time-frame

(Gdynia Newsroom)