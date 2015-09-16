Sept 16 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to suspend and exclude
from trading on NewConnect shares of 13 companies as of Nov. 18,
unless the companies fulfill the alternative trading system
requirements by Nov. 16
* Companies to be suspended and excluded are: Artefe SA
, Baumal Group SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej,
Colomedica SA, Esperotia Energy Investments SA
, Formula8 SA, Geoinvent SA, Abpol
Company Polska SA, Agtes SA, Uboat-Line SA w
upadlosci likwidacyjnej, Vedia SA, Weglopex
Holding SA, Kampa SA, and Nicolas Games SA
* Artefe, Baumal Group, Colomedica, Geoinvent, Agtes, Vedia,
Weglopex Holding, and Nicolas Games are obliged to publish their
Q2 2015 financial reports by Nov. 16
* Artefe, Baumal Group, Colomedica, Esperotia Energy
Investments, Formula8 SA, Geoinvent, Abpol Company Polska,
Agtes, Vedia, Weglopex Holding, Kampa and Nicolas Games are
obliged to publish their FY 2014 financial reports by Nov. 16
* Esperotia Energy Investments, Formula8 SA, Uboat-Line,
Vedia and Weglopex Holding are obliged to hire authorized
advisor by Nov. 16
* Formula8 SA, Geoinvent, Weglopex Holding, Kampa, and
Nicolas Games are obliged to hire market maker by Nov. 16
* Additionally, obliges Art New Media SA to hire
authorized advisor within 30 days as per WSE's resolution from
Sept. 15 [story text: bit.ly/1OvMgqK
]
* Moreover, WSE management resolved to reprimand five
companies as they did not publish Q2 2015
reports on time
