Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK, May 9 Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
Sept 16 Vivendi says in a statement:
* Has completed of public tender offer for shares of Société d'edition de Canal Plus, now controls more than 97 percent of share capital
* Will carry out squeeze out for the remaining shares
* Has filed for squeeze out with French market regulator AMF
* Squeeze out will take place for cash payment of 8 per SECP share, net of all costs Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 9 Prominent U.S. conservative congressman Raul Labrador has decided run for Idaho governor in the 2018 election, which will leave his seat in the House of Representatives up for grabs, KPVI television in Pocatello, Idaho, reported on Tuesday.