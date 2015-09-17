BRIEF-Gseven announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
Sept 17 Actia Group SA :
* H1 operating profit 7.5 million euros ($8.5 million) versus 8.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit group share 4.2 million euros versus 5.4 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 12.9 million euros versus 14.4 million euros year ago
* Confirms goal of revenue growth of 10 percent for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit enters into agreement to sell 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based fresh food processing & distribution center firm, to co's controlling shareholder Bailian Group, for 378.6 million yuan