BRIEF-Lanhai Medical Investment to set up orthopaedic hospital, with partners
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners
Sept 17Coltene Holding AG :
* Said on Wednesday entered the CAD/CAM market
* Said became a new material partner for SIRONA's CAD/CAM system CEREC
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners
WASHINGTON, May 2 Time was running short for President Donald Trump to attract enough votes to pass a new bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system this week as Republican party moderates held out, fearing a backlash from voters worried about losing insurance benefits.