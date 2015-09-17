BRIEF-Lanhai Medical Investment to set up orthopaedic hospital, with partners
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners
Sept 17 Inno-Gene SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it increased its stake in VitainSillica Sp.z o.o. to 52.8 pct of votes from 20 pct of votes
* Bought 82 shares for the average price of 517 zlotys ($138) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7230 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners
WASHINGTON, May 2 Time was running short for President Donald Trump to attract enough votes to pass a new bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system this week as Republican party moderates held out, fearing a backlash from voters worried about losing insurance benefits.