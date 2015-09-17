Sept 17 MBF Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its affiliated company, Vabun SA, signs two distribution deals with SHE Cosmetic Lab Sp. z o.o and Alleson s.r.o. for promoting and selling the company's products

* The deal with Alleson enables Vabun to expand into the Czech Republic market, the distributor will be responsible for further distribution agreements and the creation of distribution network within the country

