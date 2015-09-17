Sept 17 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Money.pl Sp. o.o., agreed to acquire Finansowysupermarket.pl Sp. z o.o. for 12.3 million zlotys ($3.3 million)

* The sale agreement for 2,001 of Finansowysupermarket.pl's shares was signed on Sept. 16 between MDNLM Trading Limited and BUYSYSNET Holdings Limited (sellers, both based in Cyprus), ClickAd SA and three individuals (founders) and Money.pl (buyer)

* The acquisition is to be paid by proceeds from series E shares issue lent to Money.pl by Wirtualna Polska Holding

* Finansowysupermarket.pl owns a financial product comparison website and it also holds 100 pct of Web Broker Sp. z o.o.

