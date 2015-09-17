Sept 17 Rostelecom :

* Says has completed deep-sea cabling work on Sakhalin-Magadan sector

* Cabling work is the first phase of construction of underwater fiber-optic line Kamchatka-Sakhalin-Magadan

* New underwater fiber-optic line will connect Okha city in Sakhalin to Magadan and Kamchatka Krai, total length of communication line is 2,000 kilometres, maximum system capacity is 400 Gbit/s

* Plans to launch new line in June 2016

