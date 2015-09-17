(Corrects company name in headline)

Sept 17 Innate Pharma SA :

* Programs progressing as planned; first clinical data on lirilumab expected in 2016

* In the second half of 2015, additional Phase II clinical trials for IPH2201 will be opened and IPH4102 will start a multi-centric Phase I trial, becoming our third first-in-class, clinical-stage asset

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)